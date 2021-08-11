Cancel
Ramsey County, MN

St. Paul City Council to vote on mandating vaccination for city employees Aug. 18

By Frederick Melo
Pioneer Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Paul City Council will vote on Aug. 18 on whether to mandate that all city employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. The resolution, introduced Wednesday by Council Member Chris Tolbert, calls on the St. Paul Public Schools to consider a vaccination requirement, as well. The state of Minnesota and Ramsey County are rolling out their own employee vaccination requirements, as are many universities and private employers.

