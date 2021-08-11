St. Paul City Council to vote on mandating vaccination for city employees Aug. 18
The St. Paul City Council will vote on Aug. 18 on whether to mandate that all city employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. The resolution, introduced Wednesday by Council Member Chris Tolbert, calls on the St. Paul Public Schools to consider a vaccination requirement, as well. The state of Minnesota and Ramsey County are rolling out their own employee vaccination requirements, as are many universities and private employers.www.twincities.com
Comments / 0