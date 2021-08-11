Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Early morning shooting leaves one dead

By Diamond Nunnally
KSNB Local4
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Island Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tawana Grover talks the start of the school season, the challenges, and the year ahead. Kearney Public School Superintendent Dr. Kent Edwards talks the start of the school season, the challenges, and the year ahead. Juniata Shooting Reaction. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. By...

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kearney Public School#Local4 News#Juniata Shooting Updated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Florence, SCwbtw.com

Man shot early Saturday morning while driving in Florence, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was shot early Saturday morning while driving a vehicle in Florence, police said. Florence Police responded at 4:51 a.m. Saturday after a shooting was reported shooting in the 1100 block of Maxwell Street. The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle before officers arrived, police said.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

One Person Killed In Early Morning Police Involved Shooting In Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city police said one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in the 6000 block of Alta Avenue in Northeast Baltimore. Around 9:18 p.m. Sunday, police said a call came in for an assault and someone who was armed. The department said they helped two people get out of the house safely but one person still inside was potentially having a behavioral health crisis and armed with a weapon. The department called in specialized teams that contacted that person but about six hours after the initial call, the department said the person showed up at the door and...
Natchitoches, LAwestcentralsbest.com

Natchitoches juvenile killed in early morning shooting

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches police are investigating a homicide that took the life of a juvenile early Thursday morning. The shooting is the second involving a juvenile this week. The most recent happened at 4:14 a.m. Thursday morning in the 100 block of Sylvan Drive. Natchitoches police said the juvenile...
Denver, CODaily Record

Denver police investigate early morning triple shooting

Three people were shot in southeast Denver early Sunday morning, according to Denver police. The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. near the intersection of East Girard Avenue and South Florence Street, police said in a statement. One victim was taken to a hospital in an ambulance and two others...
Iowa StateHawk Eye

Southern Iowa man charged in shooting when dispute leaves one dead by suicide after police chase

A Ringgold County man shot two people in a vehicle Sunday night after he allegedly mistook their identities for another man he had an ongoing dispute with. Joseph Vanderflught, 38, of Kellerton is charged with two counts of attempted murder in the shooting. The man Vanderflught had a dispute with allegedly shot and killed himself during a chase with Ringgold County Sheriff's Deputies that same evening.
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

Police: Love triangle leaves one dead and one arrested after shooting

LAS CRUCES - A man is dead and another is in jail after police said a love triangle erupted into violence over the weekend. Doroteo Vasquez, 28, was arrested and charged with an open count of murder and shooting at or from a motor vehicle. Police said he admitted to shooting and killing Brandon King, 33, after the two men fought over King's ex-girlfriend.
Loris, SCwfxb.com

One Hospitalized Following Shooting in Loris Wednesday Morning

One person was hospitalized after a shooting this morning near Loris. According to Lieutenant Thomas Delperico, Horry County Police officers responded to the scene on Red Bluff Road around four o’ clock a.m. and found one man with gunshot wounds. That victim was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center and is in stable condition. Horry County Police have not released information on the shooter and it is unknown whether they have anyone in custody in connection at this time.
Seatac, WA987thebull.com

One Dead In Transit Station Shooting

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) – One man was killed and two more people were injured in a shooting at the RapidRide transit station in SeaTac. The King County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened at 6:11 p.m. Thursday. Sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Tim Meyer says the two injured people were taken...
Augusta County, VAAugusta Free Press

Augusta County: Authorities investigating early-morning shooting

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. A Buena Vista man is being sought in connection with an abduction and shooting in the Greenville area on Thursday. Micah Wyant, 31, faces several charges in connection with the incident, which was reported in the early-morning hours of Aug. 5. A...
Smith County, TXktbb.com

Overnight stabbing leaves one dead

TYLER — A Smith County Sheriff’s Office spokesman says one person has been arrested following a fatal weekend stabbing. Sgt. Larry Christian says deputies responded around 9:45 Saturday evening to a mobile home park on Highway 64 West after a caller said a brother and sister had stabbed each other at the location. The deputies say a man and woman were outside a residence with a large amount of blood on them. Christian says the deputies had to physically remove the man from the woman so aid could be rendered. A deputy began CPR on the woman until the arrival of paramedics. It was subsequently determined that the woman, Courtney Davis, 32, of Tyler had died due to her injuries. The man, Michael Davis, 40, went to the hospital with minor injuries. Davis was later jailed on a charge of interference with public duties. The investigation continues.
Public Safetycambridgema.gov

Early Morning Shooting Being Investigated on Portland Street

An early morning shooting in the area of Portland Street is being investigated by the Cambridge Police Department. Six parked vehicles were struck on Main Street and Portland Street, while another vehicle with ballistic damage was located on Portland Street and Harvard Street. There are no known injuries. At approximately...
Galax, VAWSLS

No one injured in early morning Galax house fire

GALAX, Va. – Multiple agencies responded to an overnight house fire in Galax. It happened at a home on the 100 block of Lawrence Street. Fire officials say initial reports said two people were trapped inside. However, after searching, no victims were found. The Galax Fire Department posted on Facebook:
Public SafetyKSNB Local4

Investigation continues into officer-involved shooting

A recurring recording of Local4 News at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Suspect killed, trooper injured in active shooter situation in Juniata. Juniata residents were told to shelter in place overnight due to an active shooter situation, where a suspect was killed and a trooper was injured. State Trooper injured in Juniata...

Comments / 0

Community Policy