Early morning shooting leaves one dead

TYLER — A Smith County Sheriff’s Office spokesman says one person has been arrested following a fatal weekend stabbing. Sgt. Larry Christian says deputies responded around 9:45 Saturday evening to a mobile home park on Highway 64 West after a caller said a brother and sister had stabbed each other at the location. The deputies say a man and woman were outside a residence with a large amount of blood on them. Christian says the deputies had to physically remove the man from the woman so aid could be rendered. A deputy began CPR on the woman until the arrival of paramedics. It was subsequently determined that the woman, Courtney Davis, 32, of Tyler had died due to her injuries. The man, Michael Davis, 40, went to the hospital with minor injuries. Davis was later jailed on a charge of interference with public duties. The investigation continues.