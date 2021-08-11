Letters: It’s time for an honest conversation about the purpose of exams

SIR – It is not only in A-levels that we are seeing grade inflation. The proportion of first-class degrees being awarded is also much higher now. Before rejigging what we call grades (report, August 11), we need to stop and think about the purpose of exams, and what we want to be able to deduce from the results. If we merely want to know that a student has reached a certain level of attainment, then a pass/fail system would be adequate.