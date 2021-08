Armstead was a non-participant at Friday's practice due to a groin injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. There's no reason at this point to believe the 49ers are not just erring on the side of caution with Armstead in order to avoid a lingering issue. Still, the veteran's status should certainly be monitored in the immediate future. After a career year in 2019, he regressed from 10 sacks to just 3.5 this past season. Still, he projects to be a key cog on the team's defensive line in 2021.