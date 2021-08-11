Defiance of Texas ban on mask mandates continues to grow

HOUSTON (AP) — Defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates is continuing. Another Texas school district announced plans to require students to wear face coverings and another county scored a legal victory in its efforts to issue such mandates amid a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state. The Houston suburb of Spring is the latest to require students and staff to wear masks. School districts in Austin, Dallas, San Antonio and Fort Worth have also issued mask mandates.