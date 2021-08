The Surfliner Inn developers stated their inn will “uplift the ambience of the downtown” in their Viewpoint published in last week’s Coastal View News (Vol. 27, No. 46). We already have a “classic, small beach town” ambience that would be irretrievably altered by this inappropriate development. If beach parking lot #3 is “underutilized” (aka wonderfully uncrowded), why does the developer boast this project “will add more parking”?