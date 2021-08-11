Cancel
Albuquerque, NM

School starts in New Mexico with many masked, few vaccinated

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico education officials launched the start of school in Albuquerque with a pep rally at Highland High School. Incoming state Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus led 1,000 teens in a chant of “Show up, it matters." Getting kids to show up following the pandemic will be a major challenge for Steinhaus as he replaces outgoing Secretary Ryan Stewart next week. Enrollment in New Mexico public schools has dropped about 4%, mostly due to growth in homeschooling.

