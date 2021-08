PURCHASE, NY (08/10/2021)– Purchase College announced that more than 1,400 students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester. Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and taken a minimum of 12 credits. For BA and BS programs, a semester GPA of 3.50 is required. For BFA and MusB programs, a semester GPA of 3.75 is required.