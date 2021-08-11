Google's new GitHub app provides automated enforcement of best security practices

Back in 2019, Google announced the USB-C Titan Security Key. It’s a follow-up to the Titan M chip that was previously introduced to strengthen security in Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones. Fast forward to almost three years later, the tech giant is releasing new Titan Security Key options. As Google continues to improve on its products and services, expect security of Android devices will be part of the priority list. Well, that should have always been the case but the tech giant is only now getting more serious with it.