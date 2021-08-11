Cancel
Google's new GitHub app provides automated enforcement of best security practices

By Anthony Spadafora
Google and OpenSSF have released a new app called Allstar which provides automated continuous enforcement of security best practices for GitHub projects. As a member of the open source software (OSS) community, the search giant is well aware of the growing threat posed by software supply chain attacks against open source projects and Allstar is its latest effort to improve their security.

