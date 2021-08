The baby giant panda at the National Zoo in Washington is turning 1 next week, and his caretakers have shared online posts of his milestone year. While Xiao Qi Ji’s birthday is Aug. 21, zoo officials have planned several celebratory activities that start Monday and continue through the week. And next Saturday, panda fans can tune in on the zoo’s Giant Panda Cam at 7:30 a.m. to see Xiao Qi Ji enjoy an ice birthday cake. His parents — mama Mei Xiang — and dad Tian Tian will also enjoy their own ice cakes in honor of their son’s first birthday.