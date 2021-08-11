Cancel
Women's Health

UIC researchers awarded $9.9M for Black midwives program

By University of Illinois Chicago
Newswise
 6 days ago

Newswise — A new health care program developed by University of Illinois Chicago researchers and Melanated Group Midwifery Care, or MGMC, that aims to combat disparities that affect maternal and infant outcomes for Black pregnant people has received $9.9 million in funding. The five-year award was granted by the Patient-Centered...

