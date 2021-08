The smell of French fries and hamburgers hangs in the air like the scent of fresh rain. The crunch of peanut shells under your feet accompanies the familiar hiss of bubbling oil and fresh meat on a sizzling flat top. You can almost taste those boardwalk-style fries and those trademark soft, sweet buns holding hunks of juicy beef patty right as you walk up to the counter. It should be no surprise to you where you are: Five Guys, one of the most talked-about, "sleeper-hits" of the American fast-food industry. Notable for everything to the peanuts they leave out for you to snack on to the buns they make themselves to their steadfast refusal to deliver (out of fear it may "cheapen the brand"), Five Guys is one of the fastest-growing "fast-casual" burger joints in the U.S.