Experts warn this back-to-school tradition can be dangerous for your child

By Kait Hanson
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCathy Pedrayes has a message for parents who are excitedly sharing their kids' milestones on the internet. "What not to post on social media? The first day of school chalkboards," Pedrayes said in the video, which has more than 2 million views on TikTok. "If it just says first day, that's not terrible, but some of them have the child's name, teacher's name, school, favorite sports or activities and maybe you don't want a bunch of strangers knowing that."

