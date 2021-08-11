Cancel
Muskegon County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Muskegon by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 19:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Muskegon The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Muskegon County in west central Michigan * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 731 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Montague, or 14 miles northwest of Muskegon, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Whitehall... Montague... Lakewood Club Dalton... Holton... Brunswick Big Blue Lake... Duck Lake SP... Twin Lake HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

