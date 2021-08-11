Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Pistons re-sign Cory Joseph, Frank Jackson, Rodney McGruder

By Jake Durant
UPMATTERS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have re-signed guards Cory Joseph, Frank Jackson and Rodney McGruder. The team announced the deals Wednesday, adding depth on their young roster that features No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham. The Pistons acquired Joseph after sending guard Delon Wright to Sacramento in March and he averaged 12 points in 19 games for them last season. Joseph has averaged seven points a game over 10 seasons with San Antonio, Indiana, Toronto, the Kings and Detroit. Jackson averaged a career-high 9.8 points over 40 games with the Pistons. McGruder averaged 5.7 points in 16 games last season in Detroit.

www.upmatters.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Delon Wright
Person
Cory Joseph
Person
Rodney Mcgruder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Ap#The Detroit Pistons#Kings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Detroit Pistons: Grading the Trey Lyles signing

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) looks for an open lane to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Trey Lyles (41). Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports. The Detroit Pistons have reportedly signed forward Trey Lyles to a two-year, $5 million contract, per Yahoo Sports. Lyles had previously spent...
NBARealGM

Pistons Sign Jamorko Pickett

The Detroit Pistons have signed rookie Jamorko Pickett to a training camp contract. Pickett signed a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 contract. This deal should eventually result in Pickett joining the Pistons G-League team, the Motor City Cruise. Pickett averaged 12.2 points and 7.2 rebounds in 2020-21 as a senior at Georgetown....
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Saben Lee To Re-Sign With Pistons

After a promising rookie season, Saben Lee will sign a three-year contract to stay with the Pistons, tweets ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal includes a team option on the third year, according to Omari Sankofa II of The Detroit Free Press (Twitter link). The 22-year-old guard was part of a...
NBACBS Sports

Rodney McGruder: Let go by Detroit

McGruder was waived by the Pistons on Friday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports. The 30-year-old wing will be let go by the rebuilding Pistons, who would have had to pay his $5 million-plus salary if he was on the roster after Aug. 15. He's struggled to find traction lately, averaging just 14.8 minutes per game across the past two seasons between the Clippers and Pistons. Wherever he lands, he's doubtful to be relevant in fantasy.
NBAHoopsHype

Rodney McGruder Free Agency

Paul Garcia: After waiving Rodney McGruder, the Detroit Pistons have re-signed him. James Edwards III: The Detroit Pistons have waived Rodney McGruder, per sources. James Edwards III: It’s very likely that Dedmon and McGruder are waived and stretched by the #Pistons, per sources. I believe @Vincent Goodwill was first on Dedmon.
NBA927thevan.com

Jackson signs new deal to stay with Pistons

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Guard Frank Jackson is returning to the Detroit Pistons. The Detroit Free Press reports Jackson has agreed to a two-year contract. He joined the Pistons on a two-way deal last December.
NBAbasketballnews.com

Frank Jackson to return to Pistons on two-year deal

Restricted free agent G Frank Jackson is returning to the Detroit Pistons on a two-year deal, sources tell ESPN. Jackson earned his way into rotation with 40 percent 3-point shooting and nearly 10 points per game last season. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter) ANALYSIS: Frank Jackson appeared in 40...
NBAHoopsHype

Cory Joseph Free Agency

Chris Haynes: Source: Cory Joseph has a player option. Rod Beard: The #Pistons waived Cory Joseph, but that was mainly to get off the additional $10.2M in his guarantee. I guess there is a world where he comes back for a smaller number, which would be a win because they need at least a couple of vets.
NBAkslsports.com

Report: Former Lone Peak Star Jackson Stays With Pistons

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Former Lone Peak High School guard Frank Jackson has signed a two-year contract to remain with the Detroit Pistons according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Jackson was originally drafted by the Charlotte Hornets but was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans on draft night. After a...
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Pistons to sign Luka Garza to two-way contract

Rookie big man Luka Garza will sign a two-way contract with the Pistons, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). The No. 52 overall pick in the 2021 draft out of Iowa, Garza was named the Player of the Year as a senior in 2020-21 after averaging 24.1 PPG and 8.7 RPG on .553/.440/.709 shooting in 31 games (31.5 MPG). He was a two-time Big Ten Player of the Year and two-time consensus first-team All-American as well.
NBAUPMATTERS

Garza impressive as Pistons hold off Magic 79-78

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Luka Garza had 21 points and 15 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons held on to beat the Orlando Magic 79-78 in the NBA Summer League. Top draft pick Cade Cunningham did not play for Detroit, and neither did Orlando’s Jalen Suggs, the No. 5 overall pick. Garza, the college player of the year from Iowa who was drafted near the end of the second round, had 15 points and 10 rebounds in the first half. The Pistons led by three at the end of the game. Tahjere McCall and Iggy Brazdeikis missed 3-pointers for the Magic, and Yante Maten’s tip-in was inconsequential.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: 3 roster battles to watch this offseason

The Detroit Pistons finished Summer League on a high note and are now ready for the offseason grind. The roster is more or less set, though we still don’t know the fate of restricted free agent Hamidou Diallo, who could still re-sign with the Pistons. There are a few roster...
NBAkscj.com

GARZA SIGNS WITH NBA’S PISTONS

Former Iowa Hawkeye star Luka Garza will be playing professional basketball for the Detroit Pistons organization. The John Wooden Player of the Year signed a two-way contract with the N-B-A team Monday. Garza scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the Pistons’ 79-78 win over the Orlando Magic last...
Posted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Paul George Reacts to Kawhi Leonard Re-Signing With LA Clippers

After a week of speculating, Kawhi Leonard is signing back with the LA Clippers. Sources confirmed to AllClippers of Leonard's return after Chris Haynes broke the news. Paul George went on Instagram to post a picture of him and Kawhi Leonard high-fiving each other, with the caption, "yessir hood" Simply...

Comments / 0

Community Policy