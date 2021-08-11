Cancel
Ishpeming, MI

Hematites ready to roll after one-year hiatus

By Jake Durant
UPMATTERS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – For the first time in over a year, the Ishpeming hematites are back practicing preparing to play football. After going 7-2 and making a run to regionals in 2019, they had their 2020 season cut short due to low numbers because of Covid-19. “It is going to be a challenge with the missing year for these seniors, however, they have excepted the challenge up until right now,” said Ishpeming Head Coach Cody Kugler. “Especially in the summertime going to Advantage preparing themselves physically and mentally for the full length of the football game and what is needed.”

