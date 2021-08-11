Jagr feels obligated to keep playing for Kladno nearing age 50: report

There are a lot of things to like about the Detroit Red Wings as a whole. General manager Steve Yzerman has done an excellent job of creating a bright future for the franchise while acquiring slightly older players who may not be as valued on other teams. One of the players that they acquired was the young Washington Capitals forward, Jakub Vrana. They traded the third big piece of the top line, Anthony Mantha, in exchange for him, Richard Panik, and two draft picks. He performed valiantly, and was the reason a lot of new people tuned into games. However, due to injuries to other teammates and possible linemates, we didn’t get to see everything at its best. It’s a new season and a new beginning, which means a fully healthy lineup. It wouldn’t shock me at all if the first line is one of the best in the league.