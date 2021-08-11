Cancel
Albuquerque, NM

Organizers Expect Hundreds of Thousands for this Year’s State Fair

By lroybal
kool1045fm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganizers of the New Mexico State Fair expect hundreds of thousand of visitors this year. The fair runs from September 9th-19th at Expo New Mexico this year after it had to be canceled last year over COVID-19 concerns. There will be social distancing and sanitizer stations this year, but no vaccine or mask requirement for visitors. The unvaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks. Find out all the details including ticketing and job openings at StateFair.ExpoNM.com.

Comments / 1

