ASI Audio Updates 3DME Music Enhancement System

By Music Connection
musicconnection.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASI Audio x Sensaphonics is now shipping the upgraded version of its flagship 3DME Music Enhancement system. This version incorporates Bluetooth connectivity for the ASI Audio App, which now offers wireless setup and control via any current iOS or Android device. The core 3DME system remains unchanged, using patented Active Ambient™ technology to deliver users their monitor mix blended with natural room sound from their bandmates and the audience.

