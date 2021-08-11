Cancel
California State

California Rocker Honored as Six-Time Finalist for Southern California Journalism Awards

californiarocker.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia Rocker has been named a finalist in a six categories of the Southern California Journalism Awards, it was announced today. The Southern California Journalism Awards honors the work of media members in Southern California-area online publications, print newspapers, broadcasts and podcasts, and print magazines. The awards are bestowed annually by the Los Angeles Press Club.

californiarocker.com

Comments / 0

