California Rocker Honored as Six-Time Finalist for Southern California Journalism Awards
California Rocker has been named a finalist in a six categories of the Southern California Journalism Awards, it was announced today. The Southern California Journalism Awards honors the work of media members in Southern California-area online publications, print newspapers, broadcasts and podcasts, and print magazines. The awards are bestowed annually by the Los Angeles Press Club.californiarocker.com
