Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Newly acquired Brewers pitcher Curtiss out with torn elbow

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers reliever John Curtiss has gone on the injured list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow less than two weeks after the team acquired him. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that Curtiss is getting some second opinions before determining how to proceed. Curtiss exited the second game of the Brewers’ doubleheader sweep of the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday due to elbow trouble. The NL Central leaders got the 28-year-old Curtiss in a July 30 trade that sent minor league catcher Payton Henry to the Miami Marlins. Curtiss went 0-0 with a 12.46 ERA in six games with Milwaukee after going 3-1 with a 2.48 ERA in 35 games with Miami.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League#Ap#The Chicago Cubs#Nl Central#The Miami Marlins#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees add Blue Jays castoff, lose pitcher to Brewers | What it means

NEW YORK — Lose one, take one. The Yankees said that they claimed outfielder Jonathan Davis from the Blue Jays on Tuesday. But they also lost right-handed reliever Sal Romano to the Brewers. The Yankees were slated to face the Orioles at Yankee Stadium later in the night. Introducing Yankees...
Chicago, ILwsau.com

Brewers Rained Out, Play DH on Tuesday

CHICAGO, ILL (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Brewers were rained out at Wrigley Field last night. They will play a split doubleheader today. The first game starts at 1:20 and the second at 7:05. Freddy Peralta will start game one vs Justin Steele. Alan Ashby was recalled from AAA Nashville to start game two vs Alec Mills.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Brad Boxberger: Records two-out save

Boxberger picked up his fourth save of the season Monday against the Pirates after tossing a scoreless outing, allowing one walk and striking out one in two-thirds of an inning. Boxberger entered the game after John Axford allowed two runs on two hits and a walk across one-third of an...
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Brewers' John Axford done for at least 2021 season with elbow injury

The remarkable return of relief pitcher John Axford to both the Milwaukee Brewers and MLB may have ended, for good, on Wednesday. According to Adam McCalvy of the league's website, Brewers manager Craig Counsell confirmed that Axford is dealing with significant structural damage to his right elbow following his appearance in Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Trade Analysis: Brewers Add Proven RHP John Curtiss

The Milwaukee Brewers took a mixed approach in their reliever acquisitions at the trade deadline. They went for upside with Daniel Norris. They opted for more immediate impact when they acquired RHP John Curtiss, a proven reliever from Miami. Despite a rough debut with the Brewers, Curtiss is a presently...
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Christian Yelich: Works out on field

Yelich worked out on the field ahead of Friday's game against the Giants, though the Brewers have yet to officially activate him from the COVID-19 injured list, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Yelich hit the injured list in late July after testing positive for the virus but reportedly only experienced...
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers: 5 Players Likely To Lose 40 Man Roster Spots In Coming Days

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JUNE 23: A detail view of a Milwaukee Brewers cap during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park on June 23, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) The Milwaukee Brewers have had had quite the week in terms of roster transactions. As...
MLB94.3 Jack FM

Brewers rained out, split doubleheader with Cubs today

(METRO) – Rain has claimed another baseball game. The Brewers’ game at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs was postponed due to the relentless inclement weather. The game is set to be made up today and tonight as part of a split doubleheader with two seven-inning games. The first game...
MLBBlack Mountain News

Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes becomes third pitcher in major-league history to strike out 10 in a row

CHICAGO — For the second time this season, Corbin Burnes etched his name into the major-league record book. Burnes became only the third pitcher in major-league history – yet the second this season – to strike out 10 batters in a row, keeping the Milwaukee Brewers in command after a seven-run first inning that propelled them to a 10-0 victory Wednesday night over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers RHP John Curtiss suffers UCL tear

The Brewers announced that right-hander John Curtiss has been diagnosed with a torn UCL in his throwing elbow. The reliever left his appearance against the Cubs last night with elbow soreness, and he’s unfortunately suffered a significant injury. The team didn’t specify the severity of the injury, nor did they make any mention of Tommy John surgery. It’s possible that Curtiss is still exploring alternative means of treatment, but it seems he’s in for an extended absence no matter which course of action he chooses.
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers Deadline Pickup John Curtiss Suffers Torn UCL, Out for Season

Aug 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher John Curtiss (46) throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports. It’s not been a fun two weeks for Brewers reliever John Curtiss. Just minutes before the...
MLBwktysports.com

Escobar homers, triples as Brewers defeat Pirates 6-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer and an RBI triple to back up Eric Lauer’s five shutout innings in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night. Escobar’s two-out triple off Kyle Keller in the sixth extended the Brewers’ lead to 2-0. He...
Weatherhawaiitelegraph.com

Brewers-Pirates rained out; DH set for Saturday

The Pittsburgh Pirates' scheduled home game against the Milwaukee Brewers was postponed Friday night due to inclement weather. The teams will make up the contest as part of a split doubleheader on Saturday, with seven-inning games starting at 2:30 p.m. ET and 7:05 p.m. ET. The Brewers enter the three-game...
MLBPost-Crescent

Brewers reliever John Curtiss has torn UCL in elbow and probably is headed for Tommy John reconstructive surgery

CHICAGO – Reliever John Curtiss had gotten off to a shaky start with the Milwaukee Brewers but that didn’t make the news Wednesday any less difficult to take. An examination revealed Curtiss had a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow, which almost certainly will require Tommy John reconstructive surgery and force him to miss the rest of this year as well as the entire 2022 season. The good news is that the Brewers will control his contract for three years beyond that.
MLBPosted by
WGN TV

Cubs swept away by the Brewers Tuesday

CHICAGO – About a month-and-a-half ago, the teams met in Milwaukee each fighting for the top spot in the National League Central division. Now things are a lot different for both clubs, and Tuesday was the perfect example of that. With the Brewers competing for a division title while the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy