Los Alamos County Man Wins NM’s Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes Grand Prize
A Los Alamos County man is the big winner in New Mexico’s Vax 2 The Max sweepstakes. The state’s health office announced yesterday that William Romero gets the five-million-dollar grand prize in the vaccination incentive program. In all, over half a million vaccinated New Mexicans signed up in hopes of winning some of the more than ten-million dollars of vaccine incentive money. VaccineNM-dot-Org has details on vaccination incentives that are still available.kool1045fm.com
