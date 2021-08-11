Cancel
Los Alamos County, NM

Los Alamos County Man Wins NM’s Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes Grand Prize

By lroybal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Los Alamos County man is the big winner in New Mexico’s Vax 2 The Max sweepstakes. The state’s health office announced yesterday that William Romero gets the five-million-dollar grand prize in the vaccination incentive program. In all, over half a million vaccinated New Mexicans signed up in hopes of winning some of the more than ten-million dollars of vaccine incentive money. VaccineNM-dot-Org has details on vaccination incentives that are still available.

