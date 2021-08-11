Florida Panthers sign newly added Reinhart to 3-year deal

Chase Priskie will get to remain part of his hometown team for another year. The Florida Panthers re-signed the defenseman to a one-year, two way contract on Thursday. Priskie, 25, played in 15 games with the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL in the 2020-21 season, recording three goals and four assists. The Pembroke Pines native grew up going to Panthers games with his parents, inspiring him to play ...