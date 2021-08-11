SEBASTIAN BACH Urges His Fans To Get The Vaccine, Says He Doesn’t Understand Why Medicine Is Being Politicized
During an appearance on this morning’s (Wednesday, August 11) edition of CNN‘s “New Day”, former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach — who went public with his COVID-19 battle earlier in the month — was asked about his recent tweet in which he said “thank God for vaccines.” He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “Well, absolutely, thank God for vaccines. I got the J&J [Johnson & Johnson] shot [for COVID-19] way back in March. I was one of the first people to run and get it that I knew. I’m a singer, and all that I heard about COVID is that it attacks the lungs. And singing is hard enough anyways. So I did not leave my house for a year and a half. I was very strict in every protocol. I did not even go out to restaurants or anything; I was determined to not get this. It looked like things were turning in a positive direction, so I ventured out to do two concerts about three weeks ago. One was in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the IDL Ballroom. And then the other one was at Beaver Dam, Kentucky — a big, huge outdoor venue that was a big show. And I was fine. Everything was cool. I was wearing my mask — everything. I got home from that week’s worth of shows, and the next day I had a fever. And I tested positive for COVID. But why I say thank God for the vaccine is because it’s been a very mild case. I just had a temperature for three days or so, and now I feel a hundred percent better.”wesb.com
