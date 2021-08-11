SEBASTIAN BACH Urges His Fans To Get The Vaccine, Says He Doesn’t Understand Why Medicine Is Being Politicized

In a new interview with Australia's Subculture Entertainment, SEPULTURA guitarist Andreas Kisser spoke about how the concert industry — which has been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus — will find its way out of the pandemic. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Of course, it's gonna be step by step. The entertainment business, the music business, it depends on interaction, it depends on traveling, going places, international free access, basically. We have to go where the people are — it's as basic as that. Of course, we have the Internet and all the possibilities we use on [SEPULTURA's new album] 'SepulQuarta', but that's not gonna substitute the actual show, the interaction with people, real energy and where art actually happens — at the stage. That's where it happens, and that's where it evolves and that's where we develop into new ideas into eventually a new album and stuff. But we're gonna have to learn how to survive and live with this virus, the same way with so many different illnesses around there, and vaccines as well. Yellow fever, for instance. In many countries, you cannot go in if you don't have the shot for yellow fever, and we do. And we never talked about politics and all that stupid stuff because of a vaccine, and now we do. It's ridiculous. Hopefully we'll have more of an understanding of how we're gonna survive with this virus, how our limitations and how we're gonna deal with that, because we have to deal with that. So, the more we learn, the more we're gonna know how to do it. And we have to be patient; I think there's no other way. Otherwise, it would be unsafe for people to watch a concert or for the bands or people working. It's not worth it. We really wanna make sure that we go there to enjoy the show instead of being worried, 'Oh, who's on my side?' And, 'Don't cough on me,' or something like that. You have to be free — free to enjoy. Otherwise, it makes no sense having a gathering and really experiencing a live concert the way it's supposed to be."