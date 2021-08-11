Athletic unions approve changes to three sports

Greene County Activities Director Todd Gordon is a fan of multi-sport athletes. He talked with Raccoon Valley Radio about some of the advantages those involved in more than one sport during the course of a high school sports year have. “What I think multi-sport athletes do and have an advantage over others, number one, is they aren’t using their same muscle groups all the time. They’re using different muscle groups in different sports, so you don’t have quite the overuse injuries you might get when people are concentrating on one sport.”