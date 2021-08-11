Hilary Swank Settles SAG-AFTRA Health Plan Lawsuit After Being Denied Coverage for Ovarian Cysts
Hilary Swank has reached a settlement in her lawsuit against the board of trustees of the SAG-AFTRA health plan after being denied coverage for the treatment of ovarian cysts. New court docs obtained by ET show Swank and the board of trustees of the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan have entered into a written settlement agreement to resolve the matter and dismiss any further legal action.www.etonline.com
