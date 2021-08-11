Altru announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees

(Grand Forks, ND) -- Altru Health System is joining other regional healthcare entities in announcing a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for its employees. According to Altru's President, Dr. Steven Weiser, “As we see the increase in variants across the country and an initial rise in cases in our community, it is imperative that we maximize the safety of our staff, patients and our community by requiring vaccination of our team.” All new and current Altru staff, physicians, volunteers and students, regardless of work locations, will be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19, or complete an exemption process, by November 15, 2021.