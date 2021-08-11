Cancel
Kernersville, NC

Forsyth school district will call on SROs for added support for returning students

By Lisa O’Donnell
Winston-Salem Journal
 6 days ago

When the school year begins Aug. 23, many of the 52,000 returning students will be setting foot in a classroom for the first time in 18 months. Officials with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be looking to student resource officers, also known as SROs, to help ease their transition as well as help other students who may be experiencing anxiety, loneliness and stress from the turbulence of the time.

