Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel: Substitution of Super Cup hero Kepa Arrizabalaga was planned

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fmv4i_0bP0jRoM00
Thomas Tuchel’s side won the Super Cup (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel revealed the decision to bring goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on for the Super Cup penalty shoot-out win over Villarreal stemmed from extensive statistical research.

There were eyebrows raised as Kepa replaced Edouard Mendy towards the end of the 1-1 draw at Belfast’s Windsor Park on Wednesday night.

The two sides could not be settled over 120 minutes after Hakim Ziyech’s effort for the Champions League holders was cancelled out by Gerard Moreno.

Europa League winners Villarreal hit the woodwork twice but came up short in the shoot-out as Kepa saved from both Aissa Mandi and Raul Albiol, with Chelsea winning 6-5 after Kai Havertz had missed the first spot-kick.

Mendy had enjoyed a decent night between the posts but showed no signs of annoyance when he was replaced with just seconds remaining as Tuchel explained the effort put in by his staff to find his best goalkeeper for saving penalties.

“Since I arrived we have an unbelievable amount and quality of support in the structure of the club and this is one good example,” he said.

“In my first cup game (as Chelsea boss) against Barnsley we had talks with the goalkeeper coaches and the analysing department, who came up with a statistic that Willy Cabellero was the best in penalty defending.

“They analysed thousands of penalties from Willy, then second-best was Kepa and third-best was Edouard in this statistic.

“So we spoke to all three of the goalkeepers very openly that it can be that when we have a situation like this and we have a change left, then we take the change.

“Not for personal reasons but to help the team, to improve the chances because we had this proof of statistics.

“Willy is not there any more but the three accepted it in a fantastic manner, it showed all the spirit that this team trains and lives together and they said this is absolutely no problem.

“You see today, Mendy puts his ego to the side when we take this decision and he was aware – I think that is key, he is aware why we do this.

“It is not a sudden idea of the manager on the sideline. This was planned and openly discussed with the goalkeepers and I’m very happy they showed this type of team spirit and it was fine to take this one to the team.”

It was not all good news for Chelsea on a day when Romelu Lukaku landed in the country to seal his return to Stamford Bridge.

Ziyech, who was the best player on the pitch and broke the deadlock by turning home a Havertz cross, was forced off with a shoulder problem before half-time.

“If you take a player out during the first half it’s serious,” Tuchel told BT Sport when asked about Ziyech’s injury.

“We overused some players who were absolutely not ready to play 120 minutes and have only two days in between this and the next match with Crystal Palace so that absolutely does not help us.

“We came (to Belfast) with so many players who did not even play a friendly match so far so this is the situation – we have to adapt and we have to, in our mindset, be as ready as we can be to do our very best.”

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery saw off the Gunners and Manchester United to win the Europa League last season, beating the Red Devils in a shoot-out in the final, but he could not make it a hat-trick of Premier League scalps.

“Last year we played a lot of games in the Europa League,” Emery said.

“We won it and this year we are going to play in the Champions League, we are going to try and progress wherever we can progress and the club is ready to help us with that, keep a good squad and giving the stability they have always.

“We’re going to be playing in the Champions League this year so we need to compete against those teams like we did in today’s game. Today was about playing against the best team in the world. So the idea was to enjoy it but also be competitive.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
86K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Unai Emery
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Kepa Arrizabalaga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#Super Cup#The Champions League#Barnsley#Havertz Cross#Bt Sport#Crystal Palace#Arsenal#Manchester United#The Europa League#The Red Devils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
UEFAPosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel on Villarreal Ahead of UEFA Super Cup Final

Thomas Tuchel has spoken ahead of Chelsea's UEFA Super Cup final against Spanish opposition Villarreal. The Blues have their first chance of silverware as they face Unai Emery's side next week. Speaking to UEFA, Tuchel discussed the fixture. "What nicer way to start the season than with a European final!"...
UEFAchatsports.com

Chelsea stars jet to Belfast for Super Cup clash against Villarreal as Thomas Tuchel's squad hunt down their first piece of silverware this season following Champions League triumph

Chelsea stars were seen flying out to Belfast on Tuesday morning for their UEFA Super Cup fixture against Villarreal. Thomas Tuchel's side will be eager to kick-start their 2021-2022 campaign with a win at Windsor Park on Wednesday evening. The Champions League winners will also be looking to take a...
UEFASB Nation

Tuchel facing selection dilemma for Super Cup ahead of ‘demanding’ season

The Champions of Europa are back to competitive football after two and half months, which really didn’t seem that long with plenty of football (Euros) and sports (Olympics) to keep us entertained. And in fact, in many ways, it really wasn’t very long at all, with many key players from last season arriving late for preseason due to international commitments, and still lacking match fitness.
Premier LeagueBBC

Chelsea win Super Cup: Kepa goes from penalty villain to hero

Kepa Arrizabalaga and a late substitution with penalties looming in a major cup final. Sound familiar?. In the 2019 Carabao Cup final against Manchester City, the £71m Spaniard refused to come off for Willy Caballero late in injury time, an incident which has so far been the defining moment of his time at Stamford Bridge.
UEFAPosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's UEFA Super Cup Triumph

Thomas Tuchel has declared that his Chelsea side 'deserved to win' the UEFA Super Cup after lifing the trophy following a penalty shootout. Kepa Arrizabalaga was the hero as the goalkeeper saved two penalties following his introduction to the match. Speaking after the match, the Chelsea boss gave his assessment...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Chelsea win the Super Cup! Kepa Arrizabalaga is the surprise hero for European champions as he is brought on in the last minute of extra-time... before going on to save TWO Villarreal penalties to help Thomas Tuchel's side lift the trophy

Thomas Tuchel gambled one last time. He played the joker, the goalkeeper whose refusal to stand down for a penalty shoot-out had come to define his Chelsea career. He brought on Kepa Arrizabalaga. There was a minute to go in extra time. Edouard Mendy had not put a foot wrong....
UEFAchatsports.com

Trevoh Chalobah does NOT need to go out on loan, Timo Werner misfires with Romelu Lukaku looming and ruthless Thomas Tuchel unlikely to shy away from bold decisions after Kepa Arrizabalaga gamble... FIVE THINGS WE LEARNED from Chelsea's Super Cup win

Kepa Arrizabalaga was the unlikely hero as Chelsea ended their recent UEFA Super Cup hoodoo to lift the showpiece trophy in Belfast following a nail-biting contest against Villarreal. The Blues have been burnt on three occasions in this competition, and their fate at Windsor Park was to be decided on...
UEFATribal Football

Kepa and Mendy discuss stunning Chelsea Super Cup triumph

Chelsea shootout hero Kepa Arrizabalaga was full of pride after lifting the UEFA Super Cup. Kepa was substituted in by manager Thomas Tuchel as the clash with Villarreal was locked at 1-1 in Belfast and heading to penalties. In the shootout, Kepa denied Aissa Mandi and Raul Albiol to help...
UEFAPosted by
Absolute Chelsea

'He Deserves It' - Jorginho Heaps Praise on Kepa Arrizabalaga Following UEFA Super Cup Heroics

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has lauded Kepa Arrizabalaga for his match-winning display against Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday evening. The west Londoners got off to an emphatic start in Belfast as Hakim Ziyech, who has been sensational in pre-season, steered home from Kai Havertz's low delivery into the box, but Gerard Moreno levelled proceedings in the second-half to take the tie beyond normal time.
UEFAfourfourtwo.com

Chelsea hoping to have Romelu Lukaku and N’Golo Kante available to face Arsenal

Chelsea duo Romelu Lukaku and N’Golo Kante are on track to feature in next weekend’s Premier League clash with London rivals Arsenal. Club record signing Lukaku – a £97.5million purchase from Inter Milan last week – is scheduled to join his new team-mates at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground on Tuesday following a short spell in quarantine due to coronavirus rules.
Premier LeaguePosted by
SPORTbible

Thomas Tuchel Planning Drastic Chelsea Formation Change

Chelsea could be switching to a different formation following the club-record capture of Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker has returned to Stamford Bridge ten years after he first signed for the Blues, with Chelsea paying £97.5 million for his services. He gives a whole new dimension to the Chelsea attack,...
Premier LeagueESPN

Manchester United's Anthony Martial can be key this year - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he expects Anthony Martial to get back to his best this season. Martial scored 17 goals in the Premier League during the 2019-20 campaign but managed just four last season. The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer but fit again after five months out with a knee injury, Solskjaer believes he is ready to play a key role up front.
Premier LeagueESPN

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood has turned into a man - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned the rest of the Premier League that Mason Greenwood has "turned into a man" over the summer. Greenwood, 19, has had the benefit of a full preseason after withdrawing from England's European Championship squad because of injury. He got his first goal of the season in the 5-1 win over Leeds United on Saturday and Solskjaer says there is more to come.

Comments / 0

Community Policy