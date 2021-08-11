Suspect in Decatur homicide case pleads not guilty
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect charged in a Decatur homicide investigation pleaded not guilty to charges. Court records show Damariyon T. Mills, 22, pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection to the death of Antwane McClelland Jr. After 2 a.m. on July 15, authorities responded to the 1100 block of Leafland Avenue near Jasper Street, where they found McClelland deceased and laying in the street.www.wandtv.com
Comments / 0