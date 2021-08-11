Gradall Industries donates mower to New Philadelphia
Gradall Industries Inc. has donated a large lawn mower to the city of New Philadelphia to help meet maintenance needs at the city’s new southside park. The mower is a Black Hawk HP Dixie Chopper, a 60-inch ride-on mower with zero-turn radius that typically retails for around $10,000. Mike Popovich, president of Gradall Industries, arranged to purchase and donate the mower as a result of discussions with Dan Samet, president of Dixie Chopper in Fillmore, Indiana.www.timesreporter.com
Comments / 0