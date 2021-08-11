Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Philadelphia, OH

Gradall Industries donates mower to New Philadelphia

By Obituaries
Times Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGradall Industries Inc. has donated a large lawn mower to the city of New Philadelphia to help meet maintenance needs at the city’s new southside park. The mower is a Black Hawk HP Dixie Chopper, a 60-inch ride-on mower with zero-turn radius that typically retails for around $10,000. Mike Popovich, president of Gradall Industries, arranged to purchase and donate the mower as a result of discussions with Dan Samet, president of Dixie Chopper in Fillmore, Indiana.

www.timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
New Philadelphia, OH
New Philadelphia, OH
Government
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#City Park#Lawn Mower#Gradall Industries Inc#Black Hawk Hp#Dixie Chopper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
WorldPosted by
CNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

Former translator for US forces in Afghanistan says, "I feel like we were abandoned" Sam used to be an Afghan interpreter for the US military. He helped American troops because he thought it would help his home country and because he was promised protection. Though Sam is now an American...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...

Comments / 0

Community Policy