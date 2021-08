Spoilers below for the series premiere of Heels, so be warned if you haven't yet watched!. With its first episode, Starz's Heels walked the difficult line of presenting the world of pro wrestling as a celebration of athleticism and as a source of personal drama, both in and out of the ring. The show's central conflict early on is between Stephen Amell's story-driven Jack Spade and Alexander Ludwig's emotionally impulsive Ace Spade, two brothers attempting to keep their family legacy, the Duffy Wrestling League, afloat after their father's death. And the best way to do that, at least according to Jack, is basically to change the fans' opinion about Ace...by cheating.