Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Maria, CA

Bakersfield man arrested, accused of holding ex-girlfriend at gunpoint near Santa Maria

By Julia Nguyen
Posted by 
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0smlQS_0bP0irfl00

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- A Bakersfield man was arrested for multiple charges including kidnapping, firearm possession and domestic violence offenses in Santa Maria on Tuesday.

At around 9:30 p.m., Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of an armed suspect on Highway 101 near Los Alamos. In the call, it was reported that the man had kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and was holding her at gunpoint in the car.

Deputies arrived at the area and performed a high-risk stop on the 1100 block of Betteravia Road. Deputies found the suspect, identified as a 19-year-old Bakersfield man, and the female victim in the car.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Deputies say the woman did not require medical attention.

In their investigation, deputies found the car to be stolen from King County, Washington.

During their search of the car, deputies located narcotics, stolen license plates, false identification cards and a loaded Cobra .380 caliber handgun believed to be the weapon used on the woman.

The man was booked into the County Main Jail.

He has multiple charges including kidnapping, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, preventing or dissuading a witness, exhibiting a firearm, possess a stolen car, car theft, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance and possession of false identification cards.

His bail is set at $100,000.

The post Bakersfield man arrested, accused of holding ex-girlfriend at gunpoint near Santa Maria appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 1

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
1K+
Followers
932
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Alamos, CA
Crime & Safety
Santa Maria, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Alamos, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Domestic Violence#Car Theft#Identification Cards#Newschannel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Santa Barbara, CAPosted by
News Channel 3-12

South coast faith leaders share message after tragic killing of two Santa Barbara children

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - South coast faith leaders shared their thoughts in the wake of the tragic killing of two Santa Barbara children. The father of the children Matthew Taylor Coleman admits committing the gruesome crimes. Coleman is in federal lockup after the bodies were found a week ago in Rosarito, Mexico. The story made The post South coast faith leaders share message after tragic killing of two Santa Barbara children appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo, CAPosted by
News Channel 3-12

Paul Flores preliminary hearing continued until Wednesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The preliminary hearing in the Kristin Smart murder case has been continued until Wednesday morning. During a brief hearing on Monday morning, Judge Craig van Rooyen announced both sides have made a joint request to ask for a two-day continuance. Van Rooyen added the request came after the prosecution and The post Paul Flores preliminary hearing continued until Wednesday appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.

Comments / 1

Community Policy