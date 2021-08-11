Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Montgomery County in south central Alabama * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 630 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pine Level, or near Meadville, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Meadville, Dublin, Pine Level, Ramer and Currys. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0