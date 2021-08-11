Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

STEM Action Center, AWS team up

By News Team
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 6 days ago
Otto Kitsinger for the Idaho STEM Action Center
Idaho Gov. Brad Little greets Amazon Web Services' Aaron Osmond, Kimberlee Carlile (with whom he's shaking hands), and Bruce Larson at the Idaho State Capitol.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07fJxQ_0bP0ilcd00
Otto Kitsinger for the Idaho STEM Action Center
Idaho Workforce Development Council executive director Wendi Secrist and College of Western Idaho assistant vice president Christi Rood Gilchrist visit with Idaho Gov. Brad Little at the Idaho State Capitol.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yicQ7_0bP0ilcd00

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Governor Brad Little announced Wednesday the Idaho STEM Action Center and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are teaming up.

A kickoff event was held in Boise to announce the statewide initiative to train and certify 2,000 Idahoans in cloud computing during the next two years.

Cloud computing jobs are high in demand with millions of jobs currently posted.

Gov. Little said companies across industries and sectors continue to need skilled technical talent, and increasing access to cloud-computing training and education in Idaho will position the state to have a cloud-ready workforce.

"We are excited to collaborate with Amazon Web Services to provide training and certifications across Idaho," Gov. Little said. "Increasing the number of Idaho workers certified in cloud computing will support our growing businesses and provide good, well-paying jobs for our citizens."

Prior to courses being offered at education institutions across the state, educators will receive professional development and opportunities to earn AWS certifications. Interested instructors can sign up for free at stem.idaho.gov/aws through August 2022.

The post STEM Action Center, AWS team up appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Little
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Of Western Idaho#Amazon Web Services#The Idaho State Capitol#Idahoans#Stem Idaho Gov Aws#Local News 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AWS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Casper, WYPosted by
My Country 95.5

PHOTOS: Crude Sign in Casper is Raising Eyebrows

Warning: The language used in the photos may not be suitable all readers. A photo of a former Casper church's signage has gone viral because of its crude nature. The location was formerly the Casper Foursquare Church, which is located on Forest Drive. The sign (which has recently been changed...
Idaho StatePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

This Highway Is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Idaho

Be extra careful when traveling down this road. Just the other day while I was driving around town, I thought about how driving is a collective effort. We all depend on each other to obey the rules of the road and keep off of distractions while behind the wheel. We expect each other to be responsible drivers and look out for one another.
Chandler, AZsantansun.com

Nonprofit opening STEM center for Chandler youth

Si Se Puede, the Chandler nonprofit specializing in science education for local youth, next month is opening a new center for students design and build robots. After receiving a $50,000-grant from the Rogers Corporation earlier this year, the foundation decided to create a “world-class” science center near Arizona Avenue and Elliot Road for the 2,000 students and young adults who participate in their programming.
Eugene, ORuoregon.edu

Providing mentorship and assistance with technological expertise

Editor’s note: Duck of the Week is a section in Around the O Workplace that highlights UO employees and their work, and to help build community by learning more about our coworkers. Each story features an interview with one employee, in his or her own words, with light editing for clarity and length.
Technologyphoenix.edu

The complete guide to careers in cybersecurity and information systems

A Master of Information Systems degree (also offered at UOPX as a competency-based degree) is broader than a Master of Information Technology and focuses on the people and processes as well as the technology itself. Career outcomes with a Master of Information Systems degree include IT managers, information systems managers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy