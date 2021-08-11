Otto Kitsinger for the Idaho STEM Action Center Idaho Gov. Brad Little greets Amazon Web Services' Aaron Osmond, Kimberlee Carlile (with whom he's shaking hands), and Bruce Larson at the Idaho State Capitol.

Otto Kitsinger for the Idaho STEM Action Center Idaho Workforce Development Council executive director Wendi Secrist and College of Western Idaho assistant vice president Christi Rood Gilchrist visit with Idaho Gov. Brad Little at the Idaho State Capitol.

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Governor Brad Little announced Wednesday the Idaho STEM Action Center and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are teaming up.

A kickoff event was held in Boise to announce the statewide initiative to train and certify 2,000 Idahoans in cloud computing during the next two years.

Cloud computing jobs are high in demand with millions of jobs currently posted.

Gov. Little said companies across industries and sectors continue to need skilled technical talent, and increasing access to cloud-computing training and education in Idaho will position the state to have a cloud-ready workforce.

"We are excited to collaborate with Amazon Web Services to provide training and certifications across Idaho," Gov. Little said. "Increasing the number of Idaho workers certified in cloud computing will support our growing businesses and provide good, well-paying jobs for our citizens."

Prior to courses being offered at education institutions across the state, educators will receive professional development and opportunities to earn AWS certifications. Interested instructors can sign up for free at stem.idaho.gov/aws through August 2022.

The post STEM Action Center, AWS team up appeared first on Local News 8 .