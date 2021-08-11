Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crenshaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 18:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crenshaw The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Crenshaw County in south central Alabama * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 627 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Ansley, or 7 miles west of Troy, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Luverne, Brantley, Rutledge, Glenwood and Petrey. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH