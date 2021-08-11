Cancel
NFL

Titans training camp: News, notes and video from Day 12 of practice

By Mike Moraitis
 6 days ago
On a hot, sunny day, and with the temperature in the mid 90’s, the Tennessee Titans hit the practice field for their 12th session of 2021 training camp, which was also the first afternoon practice of the year.

This practice will be the last one the Titans have ahead of their preseason opener on Friday, which will take place in Atlanta against the Falcons, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. CDT.

Not practicing for the Titans on Wednesday: Julio Jones, A.J. Brown, Nate Davis, Ben Jones, Kendall Lamm, Dane Cruikshank and Elijah Molden.

There really wasn’t much of note from practice. The Titans went half speed in the work they did do, and most of it was situational. Not surprising to see a toned-down practice with the preseason contest coming on Friday.

Here’s the rest of the news, notes, video and post-practice presser highlights from Tennessee’s last session before Week 1 of the preseason.

News and Notes

Syndication: The Tennessean

-Julio Jones, Ben Jones, Kendall Lamm, A.J. Brown, Elijah Molden, Dane Cruikshank and Nate Davis did not participate. All were watching practice, with the exception of Ben Jones. Brown was also on the stationary bike. Aaron Brewer, who is currently on the NFI list, was also spotted watching practice but did not participate (John Glennon, Broadway Sports).

-Lamm has now missed two practices in a row after leaving Day 10 early with an apparent arm injury. He was spotted wearing a sleeve on his left arm. Both Ben and Julio Jones, and Davis have missed a handful of practices in a row or more.

Ben Arthur, Tennessean: “Titans practice is over the day. Focus was on the pregame routine and walk through, with Friday being the preseason opener. A lot of half-speed situational work. Titans are traveling to Atlanta tomorrow.”

ESPN’s Turron Davenport: “Titans practice notes are pretty brief today. All situational work. That’s about it.”

Paul Kuharsky: “Light Titans’ practice in hottest setting of camp. Opened with pregame warmup like at stadium. Then a lot of situational stuff at slow pace like 11 seconds we must get out of bounds.”

Videos

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Post-practice pressers: Mike Vrabel

Syndication: The Tennessean

Rodger Saffold

WR Marcus Johnson

LS Morgan Cox

P Brett Kern

OLB Derick Roberson

Chester Rogers

Upcoming training camp schedule

Aug. 12: Travel/No media

Aug. 13: at Atlanta (preseason)

Aug. 14: Vrabel presser (TBA)

Aug. 15: Practice (12:15 – 2:00 p.m.)

Aug. 16: Nissan Stadium Practice (5 – 7 p.m.)

Aug. 17: Travel/No media

Aug. 18: Practice in Tampa (9:55 a.m. – Noon ET)

Aug. 19: Practice in Tampa (9:55 a.m. – Noon ET)

Aug. 20: No media

Aug. 21: at Tampa Bay (preseason)

Aug. 22: Vrabel presser (TBA)

