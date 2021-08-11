Cancel
Sussex County, NJ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sussex by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Sussex A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR MORRIS...SOUTH CENTRAL SUSSEX AND EAST CENTRAL WARREN COUNTIES At 721 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Succasunna-Kenvil, or 9 miles northwest of Morristown, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Morristown, Dover, Madison, Hopatcong, Florham Park, East Hanover, Lincoln Park, Kinnelon, Hackettstown, Boonton, Butler, Wharton, Rockaway, Morris Plains, Mount Arlington, Mendham, Mountain Lakes, Stanhope, Riverdale and Netcong. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 17 and 48. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 31 and 54. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

