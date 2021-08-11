Cancel
Mecklenburg County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mecklenburg by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 19:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Mecklenburg The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Mecklenburg County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 731 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Uptown Charlotte, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Uptown Charlotte, Central Charlotte, Northeast Charlotte, East Charlotte, Northwest Charlotte, Freedom Park, University City, Reedy Creek Park, The Plaza and Charlotte Douglas Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Mecklenburg County, NC
Greenville, NC
