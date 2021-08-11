Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Apex Legends Lead Balance Designer Fired for 2007 Sexist and Racist Comments

nichegamer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApex Legends Lead Balance Designer Daniel Klein has been fired for sexist and racist comments he made in 2007. MP1ST reports that the comments came via conversations with a friend online, and a joke from his blog. While context is almost entirely lost, the four posts in question feature demeaning comments against women and Africans.

nichegamer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apex Legends#Birds#Beard#Moron#Racist Comments#Africans#Respawn Entertainment#Ea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Video Gamesgamepur.com

The best skins for Seer in Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence gave us Legend Obi “Seer” Edolasim. Seer is a lot of different things: stealthy, tactful, cursed, queer, careful, smart, and… fashionable? Yes, he may be a fierce fighter in the ring, but he’d be even fiercer on the runway. Seer has iconic moves, an iconic look, and a plethora of awesome skins. Seer may see all, but he also clearly wants to be seen too with looks so fresh. Here are all of Seer’s best skins in Apex Legends.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Apex Legends Seer abilities, tips and tricks

Want to learn how to master Seer and his abilities in Apex Legends? Seer is Season 10's addition to the Apex Legends roster, and his abilities are absolutely fascinating. He is a true recon character in that he can reveal enemies nearby to help pin them down, but his manner of doing so is completely unique.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to use the Hold On ping in Apex Legends

We’ve all been there — you’re playing a game of Apex Legends and a teammate pings a faraway location, and before you even have the time to think about if that is a good idea or not, your teammate is running off in that direction. Sure, if you are on voice, you can tell them to come back, but if you aren’t, what can you do? Well, that is where the Hold On ping comes in. This is a brand-new ping that comes with new voice lines for every Legend in the game.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Apex Legends Legend Tier List August 2021

Here's our take on the best and worst legends of Apex Legends heading into August 2021. Thanks to developer-playerbase transparency, we've been able to figure out where a few legends could stand in Season 10: Emergence. The developers haven't been shy about foreshadowing their moves--leading to some pretty spot on conclusions now that the patch notes have dropped.
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Apex Legends MRVN turns out to be a Seer stan

Mk. III Mobile Robotic Versatile Entity Automated Assistants (MRVNs), affectionately referred to as ‘Marvins’, have traditionally been downtrodden by Apex Legends players. These happy little robots simply wish to go about their programming and dispense loot to combatants to help them on their way, only to be brutally smashed up in return.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Leak Reveals Skins for Revenant and Bloodhound

An Apex Legends leak has revealed a new set of monster skins for both Revenant and Bloodhound. The leak, shown in a Twitter post by GarretLeaks, hints that the skins relate to the personal monsters of each Legend. This leak has players excited as they anticipate updates following the release...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Apex Legends: Emergence kicks off later today

Apex Legends: Emergence begins later today, August 3rd, bringing new Legend Seer, ranked arenas, a new weapon, and more. Apex Legends: Emergence kicks off at 10am PT/6pm BST. One of the biggest additions is Seer, the new Legend and "a recon-focused character who’s able to track and hunt down enemies — even through walls." Seer's abilities have already been detailed: his tactical ability is Focus of Attention, which involves using micro-drones "to emit a delayed blast that goes through walls interrupting and revealing enemies." His passive ability is Heart Seeker, which reveals enemy heartbeats, while his ultimate ability is Exhibit, which again relies on micro-drones, this time using them to "reveal the location of enemies moving quickly or firing their weapons." Along with Seer comes a few drastic changes to World's Edge, the new Rampage LMG weapon, the Emergence Battle Pass, and ranked arenas.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Apex Legends Monsters Collection Event skins leaked

Just like any new update, dataminers have found some new code that hints at an Apex Legends Monster Collection Event, as well as some upcoming themed skins. Apex Legends fans have been gifted with a brand new season, Emergence, which brought various new updates in the patch notes to freshen up the game. Players have been enjoying the new Legend, Seer, and the various weapon and Legend meta changes.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

How to change language in Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile’s beta version has been launched, and many players are having trouble figuring out how to change language in the game. So here is a step-by-step guide on how to change language in Apex Legends Mobile. Here is how to to change language in Apex Legends Mobile. Just...
Technologydexerto.com

IRL Twitch streamer confronts racist passerby for mocking him

Twitch streamer ‘JoeyKaotyk’ was left shocked during his IRL stream, as he encountered a racist passerby, who mocked him for his Asian ethnicity. Joey made sure to catch up with the man and confront them. The dangers of IRL streaming are obvious; you’re broadcasting your every move on the internet,...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Apex Legends developers looking to balance Seer after complaints of his strong abilities

Players of EA’s cash cow Apex Legends have been fiddling around with all of the new changes and additions coming with Season 10, titled Emergence. Any new playable Legend is bound to be extremely popular during the first week of a season, but new recon Legend Seer has been particularly popular — and quite controversial at the moment from a gameplay perspective. Apex players have expressed frustration with what they perceive as overpowered abilities from Seer, and developer Respawn Entertainment has acknowledged this in a Reddit AMA.
Video GamesGamespot

Apex Legends Devs Say That A Seer Nerf Is Coming

The Apex Legends team at Respawn did an AMA on Reddit today to discuss the launch of Season 10 and the brand-new Legend Seer. The community had plenty of questions about the latest update and some possible balances it might need, but nothing came up quite as frequently as Seer feeling too powerful.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

First balance patch of Apex Legends Season 10 nerfs the Prowler and L-Star

Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence already has players excited due to the launch being one of the smoothest Season launches. The server held up, no accidental event launches, and no unplayable characters. That said, with all the changes to the meta, there were a few things out of balance. The biggest one of those things being Seer’s tactical being too powerful, but Seer’s kit won’t be touched until next week in another balance patch. This week is focusing on weapon balancing and bug fixing and will be completely live by the end-of-day. Let’s take a look at everything the patch is doing.
Businessinvenglobal.com

Apex Legends Lead Daniel Klein leaves company over discriminatory blog posts

Apex Legends Lead Game Designer Daniel Zenon Klein has left his post at Respawn under a cloud, after the unearthing of historical comments of a racist and sexist nature forced the company to let him go last week. Klein had been in charge of hit battle royale title Apex Legends until Friday, August 6th, with no comment from Respawn at the time of writing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy