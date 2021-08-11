Apex Legends Lead Balance Designer Fired for 2007 Sexist and Racist Comments

We’ve all been there — you’re playing a game of Apex Legends and a teammate pings a faraway location, and before you even have the time to think about if that is a good idea or not, your teammate is running off in that direction. Sure, if you are on voice, you can tell them to come back, but if you aren’t, what can you do? Well, that is where the Hold On ping comes in. This is a brand-new ping that comes with new voice lines for every Legend in the game.