Rosemarie (Pennella) Carey, 78, of Old Forge, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Allied Service Hospice Center, Scranton. Born in Taylor on Feb. 6, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Patrick and Rose (DelVecchio) Pennella. Rosemarie married her husband, Duane, and together they had four children. She had worked at Topps and Panel Prints, but was best known for her baking and pizza making for Revello’s and Brutico’s. She was a devoted member of Prince of Peace Parish, formerly St. Mary’s Church, Old Forge.