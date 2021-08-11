Hansle Parchment rewards good Samaritan who paid his taxi fare on his way to gold in Olympic 110m hurdles

Most people, I suppose, have seen video of Billy Mills winning the 10,000-meter run at the Tokyo Olympics in 1964. I have, many times. I love track and field, and I love the Olympic Games. I wish I could have seen Mills run live at the time, but it was the early ‘60s. I bunked in Harding Hall at South Dakota State University. The only television was in the lobby, and it had a limited set of channels. I learned of Mills’ upset gold-medal performance from the radio, read more in the evening newspaper and caught details and color from the news magazines days later.