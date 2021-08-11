Hansle Parchment rewards good Samaritan who paid his taxi fare on his way to gold in Olympic 110m hurdles
Most Olympic athletes have a great number of people to thank, from the families that supported them to the trainers who oversaw their development, when they win a medal. For Jamaica's Hansle Parchment, that list includes a single person whose act of kindness on the streets of Tokyo meant the difference between his Olympic dreams being realized and not coming true.www.cbssports.com
