Hansle Parchment rewards good Samaritan who paid his taxi fare on his way to gold in Olympic 110m hurdles

By Steven Taranto
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost Olympic athletes have a great number of people to thank, from the families that supported them to the trainers who oversaw their development, when they win a medal. For Jamaica's Hansle Parchment, that list includes a single person whose act of kindness on the streets of Tokyo meant the difference between his Olympic dreams being realized and not coming true.

