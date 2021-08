The buzz upon exiting the first night of the 2021 NFL Draft centered around the Chicago Bears. That was a welcome change because lately, the search for a franchise quarterback hasn’t been positive for the team. The most recent example was back in 2017 when they traded up a spot for who they thought at the time was their quarterback of the future to build around, Mitchell Trubisky. That never proved to be true, as he never improved after a promising second season.