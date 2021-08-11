Clinton man faces vehicular homicide charges

CLINTON — A Clinton man alleged to have a blood alcohol content over three times the legal limit–and no valid license–is charged with one count of homicide by vehicle in connection with a fatal September accident that led to the death of 79-year-old James Petersen.

Riley A. Stephens, 26, 240 N. Fourth St., is charged with one count of homicide by vehicle, operating under the influence a Class B felony. Stephens is also charged in a companion case with one count of no valid drivers license.

Petersen was a front-seat passenger in Stephens’ vehicle at the time of the accident, court documents say.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 20. Bond is set at $25,000, cash only.

According to an affidavit filed with the court, at about 10:58 p.m. Sept. 20, Stephens was traveling southbound on North Fourth Street in Clinton when his 2003 Buick Century collided with a vehicle operated by Reid Anderson, resulting in limited vehicle damage.

Following the collision, Stephens was unable to control his vehicle, left the roadway and traveled an extensive distance. The Buick crashed through trees and sustained significant damage.

Petersen sustained fatal injuries from the collision.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Stephens’ blood for toxicology analysis. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation Lab in Ankeny found that Stephens had a .251% Blood Alcohol Content.

Officers also determined that Stephens did not possess a valid drivers license at the time of the collision, the affidavit says.

Stephens was transported by medical helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, an Iowa State Patrol accident report said. Petersen was transported by Clinton fire personnel to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, the report said.