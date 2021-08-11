Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Science one sweep at a time

Timberjay Newspapers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I picked up the phone at the office last week, Steve Wilson was on the other line and he sounded excited. “I’ve got a big breaking story for you,” he said, with just a slight tone that told me there might be a catch. But I played along and...

timberjay.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect Collecting#Pesticides#Birds#The Knotted Pine Tavern#Soudan#Spittlebugs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Related
AnimalsPosted by
The Hill

One of rarest animals in America named newest endangered species

The Sierra Nevada red fox will soon be listed as a federally endangered species. Only about 40 of the bushy-tailed creatures still inhabit an area of California that reaches from Lake Tahoe to the south of Yosemite National Park. The Sierra Nevada red fox population is threatened by wildfires, coyotes,...
Kansas Stategrit.com

One Brick at a Time

As the year starts to turn toward fall, I find my project ambitions only increase. Although I’m a transplant from Southern California, where my mom used to dress me in a turtleneck and jeans to play outside (it was easier than keeping sunscreen on an active child), I don’t relish the idea of moving cubic yards of gravel in the heat and humidity of a Kansas summer.
Rapid City, SDKELOLAND TV

Building careers one coffee at a time

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A coffee shop in Rapid City is hoping to change lives. Home Brew opened a few months ago as a public business that represents some of the residents at One Heart facilities, which provides transitional housing for the homeless. Summer Wilson owned a bakery just...
ScienceBozeman Daily Chronicle

How a volcano and flaming red sunsets led an amateur scientist in Hawaii to discover jet streams

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) On the evening of Sept. 5, 1883, people in Honolulu witnessed a spectacular sunset followed by a period of extended twilight described as a “singular lurid after sunset glow.” There were no signs of anything else out of the ordinary, but these exceptional twilight glows returned each morning and evening over the following weeks.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

Paleontologists unearth ‘savage’ flying creature in Australia

The newly named Thapunngaka shawi is the biggest flying reptile ever discovered in the Land Down Under. With a wingspan measuring an impressive 22ft (7m) and with rows of 40 razor-sharp teeth, researchers believe this is the closest palaeontologists will ever come to finding a real-life dragon. The prehistoric pterosaur would have soared through the skies above a vast inland sea once covering outback Australia.
WildlifeCulpeper Star Exponent

Is it possible to recreate dinosaurs from their DNA?

_Tyrannosaurus rex_ was a relentless predator who lived during the Cretaceous Period more than 65 million years ago. Roger Harris/Science Photo Library via Getty Images. Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com.
Sportsdownbeach.com

Creating a Downbeach Skate Community: One Camper at a Time

On Tuesday nights this summer, Jose Ruiz Jr. shares his skateboarding skills with the next generation at his Grom Skate Camp. Ruiz, who started the sport when he was 8 years old, established friendships with other skateboarders in the Downbeach area and never looked back. Mike Nelson, the camp’s other...
AnimalsOne Green Planet

Retired Monkeys Step Outside for the First Time After Spending Their Entire Lives in a Lab

Yodel, Diego, Itchy, and Wren are critically endangered cotton-top tamarins. The diminutive little monkeys are native to the rainforests of Northern Colombia, but these four have never seen their beautiful wild home. Yodel and her companions, like thousands before them, were bred deliberately for use in research in the United States. They are descendants of some of the thousands of cotton-top tamarins taken from their rainforest homes in the 1950s and 60s to supply increasing demand from laboratories.
Omaha, NEthereader.com

Grainolia’s Journey, One Step at a Time

The snow falls in thick sheets from a grey sky. Cars rip through slush along Dodge Street while steam leaks from blanketed apartments. Through the snowstorm, a person treads through rising embankments. Obed Sanchez-Liborio is no stranger to walking. He’s marched miles to work as a busboy, carried wedding cakes...
Wyoming StatePosted by
My Country 95.5

A 2500 Pound Wyoming Bear Found In Big Horns ‘Natural Trap Cave’

According to researchers, Wyoming's Ice Age history is pretty impressive and a few years ago History Channel did a show in 2008 called 'Jurassic Fight Club' to prove it. In Northern Wyoming, deep in the Big Horn Mountains, lies the Natural Trap Cave that has been the final resting spot for MANY animals and creatures...past & present. The massive pit is shaped like a bell, is 85 feet deep with a 12' by 15' opening at the top. It's basically a sinkhole in the middle of the mountain that animals passing by may not see and fall to their death. Laying at the bottom of this large, natural trap, was thousands of years of fossils proving that Wyoming was extremely active with many creatures LARGE and small.
Worldnatureworldnews.com

Melting Glaciers in Tibet Unleashed Mysterious 15,000-Year-Old Viruses

Recently, scientists discovered close to 15,000-year-old viruses in the melting glaciers of Tibet, China that humans aren't aware of before now. Most of these viruses remained alive since they had stayed frozen in ice. The 15,000-year-old viruses. The study may assist in getting knowledge about how viruses have developed over...
Bismarck, NDjournaltrib.com

One Time it was News

Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2011: Lauren Throntveit has undergone his training and is now able to take care of the Courthouse clock. This way he will be able to make repairs throughout the year instead of having to call in a horologist, someone skilled in the up keeping of old clocks.
WildlifeFuturity

Once common weasels are doing a vanishing act

Three species of weasels, once common in North America, are likely in decline, including a species that’s considered the world’s smallest carnivore, according to a new study. The findings show there’s a need to better track weasels, the researchers say. With better data, they could understand the weasels’ disappearance—whether it’s...
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

The longest living animals on Earth

The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years, this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
WildlifeUSA Today

Scientists discover more than 30 viruses frozen in ice, most never seen before

A group of scientists discovered ancient viruses frozen in two ice samples taken from the Tibetan Plateau in China, and most of them are unlike anything ever seen before. The findings, published Wednesday in the journal Microbiome, came from ice cores taken in 2015 that scientists said began to freeze at least 14,400 years ago.
Wisconsin Statekiowacountysignal.com

One from the road: Help wanted is a sign of the times

I was driving through a town the other Saturday morning when a sign caught my eyes. The sign was in front of a tire store and read, “Closed Saturday No Help.” You can read that two ways. You would think that Saturday would be a busy time for a tire...
Retailmysoutex.com

Repairing souls one sole at a time

When Ray Muñoz was 8 years old, he would cross the creek every day after school to go to work shining shoes at Saenz Western Wear. “I remember my first customer because it actually turned out to be a setup,” Munoz laughs. “This man got really mad and said I got too much polish on his socks and that I was going to have to pay for his socks. I was so embarrassed. Then he started to walk out and said he wasn’t going to pay me. I said, ‘What? No. Give me your socks, and I’ll tell my mom to wash them, but give me my 50 cents.’

Comments / 0

Community Policy