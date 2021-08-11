Cancel
NBA

A Closer Look at the Nike Kyrie 8

By Brandon Richard
Sole Collector
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyrie Irving hates his next signature shoe, the Nike Kyrie 8. That’s not speculation—Irving said so himself when he referred to the upcoming release as “trash” in the comment section of an Instagram leak. He’s since softened his stance and claims that he’s working with Nike to restructure the shoe, but it’s hard to imagine any drastic changes occurring before tip-off ‘21. So, as of now, we’re left with this current version of the Kyrie 8.

