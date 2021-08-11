A Closer Look at the Nike Kyrie 8
Kyrie Irving hates his next signature shoe, the Nike Kyrie 8. That’s not speculation—Irving said so himself when he referred to the upcoming release as “trash” in the comment section of an Instagram leak. He’s since softened his stance and claims that he’s working with Nike to restructure the shoe, but it’s hard to imagine any drastic changes occurring before tip-off ‘21. So, as of now, we’re left with this current version of the Kyrie 8.solecollector.com
Comments / 0