As Ely school year approaches, COVID protocols considered
ELY – Are Ely students and staff going to be required to wear protective face masks to begin the 2021-2022 school year next month?. Unlike some southern states in America, such as Florida, where face mask mandates are outlawed for political reasons, Minnesota public health and education officials are taking a more reasonable approach to keeping the public safe as COVID-19 variants surge to unprecedented levels, and Ely school officials are developing a plan.timberjay.com
