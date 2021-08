ELY – Local native and former mayor Roger Skraba will take the gavel for a fourth term next week as the top elected official in the city of Ely. Just 785 Ely voters turned out for a special general election on Tuesday to choose Skraba over Heidi Omerza. Skraba received 376 votes, or 47.3 percent, to barely beat Omerza, who was close behind with 363 votes, or 46.2 percent. Omerza will continue as a member of the city council.