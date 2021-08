New Orleans Saints wide receiver and return specialist Deonte Harris was arrested for driving while under the influence last month, but he is tired of being criticized for it. Harris was arrested in Towson, Maryland, on July 16 for suspicion of driving while under the influence. He was also issued several citations including negligent driving, reckless driving, failure to obey traffic control device instructions and exceeding the speed limit. On Sunday, Harris addressed the incident on Twitter. He said he has taken the appropriate actions and that he is not going to feel badly about it anymore.