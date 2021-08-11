Final score: Mets 8, Nationals 7—It’s raining runs!

Over twenty-four hours after the game began, the Mets’ series opener against the Nationals concluded with a come-from-behind 8-7 victory to snap a four-game losing streak. Carlos Carrasco started the game for the Mets all the way back on August 10th, and he got off to a very rough start by letting the first two runners on before giving up a three-run homer to Juan Soto. His night was cut short following the suspension of the game due to rain, and Rich Hill picked up after him in the second inning. Hill also had his share of struggles, giving up three runs (along with allowing an inherited runner from Carrasco score) in three innings. Thankfully for the Mets, the bullpen subsequently came on and did an impressive job, with Jeurys Familia, Miguel Castro, Drew Smith, Trevor May, and Edwin Diaz each tossing a scoreless inning.